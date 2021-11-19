COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 19, 2021--
BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced today that it has entered into a landmark software agreement with Terran Orbital, a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and earth observation solutions. BigBear.ai’s AI-powered insights will enhance Terran Orbital’s manufacturing, operations, and multi-source Earth imaging offering for U.S. government, international defense and commercial clients.
The commercial agreement represents a long-term partnership between BigBear.ai and Terran Orbital. Together, BigBear.ai and Terran Orbital plan to pioneer AI solutions with the use of new data collected from Terran Orbital’s planned NextGen Earth Observation constellation and BigBear.ai’s existing data analytics platform. Terran Orbital and BigBear.ai are working to revolutionize AI using insights gleaned from the New Space ecosystem.
Pursuant to the agreement, BigBear.ai’s Decision Dominance platform is supporting Terran Orbital and its customers with innovative applications that can identify and characterize objects, material and climate from space; support dynamic, data-driven factory optimization and maintenance; and improve multi-source Earth imaging capabilities through anticipatory ground and space situational awareness.
Dr. Reggie Brothers, BigBear.ai Chief Executive Officer, said, “BigBear.ai is thrilled to be providing our AI-powered Decision Dominance platform to support Terran Orbital’s mission of building one of the world’s most advanced earth observation constellations. The space industry is on the verge of tremendous commercial growth, and Terran Orbital is a pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and earth observation solutions that deliver unparalleled data and insights to the public and private sectors.”
Marc Bell, Co-Founder and CEO of Terran Orbital, said, “We are delighted to work collaboratively with BigBear.ai to develop and enhance next generation artificial intelligence capabilities as we prepare to scale our operations and launch our earth observation constellation. BigBear.ai’s AI-powered technology will enhance Terran Orbital’s ability to provide customers with real-time earth imagery, enabling access to data that is only available in space and unlocking new insights for organizations across a wide range of industries.”
About BigBear.ai
A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The Company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic and imperfect data environments. BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).
BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. Terran Orbital combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the world’s largest, most advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellation to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery.
Learn more at terranorbital.com.
