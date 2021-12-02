WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
BIGtoken, Inc. (OTC: FPVD) (formerly Force Video Protection Equipment Corp.), the leading ethically-sourced identity, data, and insights creation and media activation platform, today announced the completion of its merger with BritePool, Inc., a leading identity verification company for advertisers and publishers.
The Company also announced the change of its corporate name to BIGtoken, Inc. In addition, the Company has applied with FINRA to change its Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading symbol, which will be announced upon FINRA’s approval.
On September 27, 2021, BIGtoken and BritePool entered into an agreement and plan of merger to merge, in an all-stock transaction.
David J. Moore has been appointed as CEO of BIGtoken and has joined the BIGtoken board. Moore is the co-founder and former CEO of BritePool. “By combining the capabilities and talent of our two organizations, BIGtoken is now poised for accelerated growth as a leader to deliver superior targeted marketing results for advertisers today and in the evolving privacy-oriented future,” Moore said.
Before BritePool’s creation, Moore served as president of WPP Digital and chairman of Xaxis, WPP’s digital arm. Earlier, he co-founded 24/7 Real Media, which he led, as chairman and CEO, until its sale to WPP, for $649 million. Moore is a former chairman of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and was the founding chairman of the IAB Tech Lab.
George Stella, BIGtoken’s co-founder and president will continue in this role. He said, “This merger positions us to provide even greater value to existing clients, expand our reach, and continue our development of the innovative, privacy-oriented marketing services digital advertisers need and consumers increasingly demand in the new data economy.”
Bob Perkins, BritePool’s chief operating officer, has assumed this position at BIGtoken and joined the BIGtoken board. Perkins is the former senior vice president of marketing at Pizza Hut and former president of Chiat/Day New York.
About BIGtoken
BIGtoken is the leading ethically-sourced identity, data, and insights creation platform. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIGtoken offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant, zero-party data for marketing and media activation. For more information on BIGtoken, visit BIGtoken.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in BIGtoken’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
