The "Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology of biliary tract cancer in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
According to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, about 8,000 people in the US are diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma each year. It can occur at younger ages but is most common in older people, and the average age of diagnosis is 70-75. It is much more common in Asia and the Middle East, mostly because of the bile duct's common parasitic infection
Biliary Tract Cancer: Epidemiology
The Biliary Tract Cancer epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Key Findings
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Biliary Tract Cancer epidemiology segmented as the total incident cases of biliary tract cancer, age-specific cases of biliary tract cancer, stage-specific cases of biliary tract cancer and mutation-specific cases of biliary tract cancer. The report includes the incident scenario of biliary tract cancer in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Country-wise Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology
The epidemiology segment also provides the biliary tract cancer epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
The total incident population of biliary tract cancer in the 7MM countries was estimated to be 70,111 cases in 2017.
As per the estimates, in 2017, the United States had the highest incident population of biliary tract cancer. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of biliary tract cancer with 6,918 cases, followed by Italy in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of 2,908 cases in 2017.
Scope of the Report
- Biliary Tract Cancer report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.
- Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of biliary tract cancer in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).
- The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of biliary tract cancer in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of biliary tract cancer.
- The report provides the segmentation of the biliary tract cancer epidemiology by total incident cases of biliary tract cancer in the 7MM
- The report provides the segmentation of the biliary tract cancer epidemiology by age-specific cases of biliary tract cancer, stage-specific cases of biliary tract cancer and mutation-specific cases of biliary tract cancer in the 7MM.
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population pertaining to biliary tract cancer?
- What are the key findings pertaining to the biliary tract cancer epidemiology across 7MM, and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What would be the total number of patients of biliary tract cancer across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow by in the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of biliary tract cancer?
- What are the currently available treatments for biliary tract cancer?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC): Patient Overview at a Glance
2.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of BTC in 2017
2.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of BTC in 2030
3. Executive Summary
4. Organizations
5. Biliary tract cancer (BTC): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Classification of Cholangiocarcinomas
5.3. Staging
5.3.1. Intrahepatic CCA (iCCA)
5.3.2. Perihilar CCA
5.3.3. Distal extrahepatic
5.3.4. Gall Bladder Cancer
5.4. Symptoms
5.5. Etiology
5.6. Pathogenesis
5.7. Biomarkers
5.8. Diagnosis
5.8.1. Diagnosis of Intrahepatic CCA
5.8.2. Diagnosis of Perihilar and Distal CCA
5.8.3. Diagnosis of Gall Bladder Cancer
5.8.4. Guidelines for the diagnosis of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma
5.8.5. ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis for Biliary tract Cancer
6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of BTC
6.3. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
6.4. United States Epidemiology
6.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Biliary tract cancers (BTC) in the United States
6.4.2. Age-specific Cases of Biliary tract cancers (BTC) in the United States
6.4.3. Mutation-specific Cases of Biliary tract cancers (BTC) in the United States
6.4.4. Stage-specific Cases of Biliary tract cancers (BTC) in the United States
6.5. Germany Epidemiology
6.6. France Epidemiology
6.7. Italy Epidemiology
6.8. Spain Epidemiology
6.9. UK Epidemiology
6.10. Japan Epidemiology
7. Therapies and Treatment strategies
7.1.1. Treatment Recommendations - British Society of Gastroenterology guidelines
7.1.2. Guidelines for the treatment of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma
7.1.3. ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treatment and Follow-up for Biliary Tract Cancer
7.1.4. NCCN Guidelines for Hepatobiliary Cancer 2020
7.1.5. Treatment Algorithm
8. Patient Journey
9. Research Priorities
10. Unmet Needs
11. Reimbursement and Market Access
12. SWOT Analysis
13. Case studies
13.1. A Case Report of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma in a Young Male
13.2. A new potential immunotherapy drug for solid tumor: A case study
13.3. A case of distal extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with two positive resection margins
14. KOL Views
15. Appendix
