CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The construction of new landfills near state parks would be prohibited under a bill passed by the New Hampshire House.

The bill approved Friday would create a two-mile buffer zone around parks in which landfills couldn’t be located. It was driven by opponents of a proposed landfill in Dalton near Forest Lake State Park.

Supporters of the bill say state parks are a critical part of the state’s tourism infrastructure and should be protected.

Opponents said the bill violates land owners’ rights and that the Dalton issue is a matter for local zoning officials, not the Legislature.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

