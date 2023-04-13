AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2023--
Bill Gosling Outsourcing (BGO), a global provider of omni-channel customer experience and accounts receivable management solutions, announced that it has acquired MattsenKumar (MK), a leading provider of third-party contact center quality services, business/knowledge process outsourcing, data analytics, and innovation and strategy services based in India.
The acquisition combines BGO's proven track record of delivering customer experience solutions with MattsenKumar's deep expertise in third party quality, data analytics, and innovation. Together, the two organizations will offer a comprehensive suite of BPO services to clients across a wide range of industries.
"We are thrilled to welcome the MattsenKumar team to the Bill Gosling flock," said Dave Rae, CEO of Bill Gosling Outsourcing. "Our partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities in key areas of strategic focus to provide our clients with a broader array of value-add services."
MattsenKumar's CEO, Mike Mattsen, added, "We are excited to join BGO and become part of a leading global player in the customer experience segment. BGO’s complementary services and geographic footprint will provide us the opportunity to expand our relationships and provide additional value to our long-tenured customers."
The acquisition will bring together over 5,500 employees across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The two organizations will share best practices, technology, and talent to drive innovation and growth. Management of both BGO and MK have retained significant ownership stakes in the combined organization. “Mike, and his business partner Aarati Kumar, will continue to run our Indian business, while joining Bill Gosling Outsourcing as shareholders,” Rae added.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett ( wburnett@orgoup.com or 512-505-4180).
About Bill Gosling Outsourcing:
In 2020, ORG affiliates acquired a majority interest in Bill Gosling Outsourcing, a leading global provider of customer experience and accounts receivable management solutions, with over 60 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, the company offers a wide range of services, including omni-channel customer experience, accounts receivable management, sales, and back-office operations across several industries including financial technology and automotive finance, among others.
About MattsenKumar:
MattsenKumar is a leading provider of contact center and back-office services, founded by executives with a combined 56 years of global BPO experience. Based in India, the company serves clients across a range of industries, including e-commerce, telecommunications, and financial services, among others.
Owner Resource Group, LLC
Owner Resource Group (ORG) is an Austin, Texas based private investment firm founded to bring superior outcomes to privately held businesses. The company makes investments that enable business owners and management teams to pursue their objectives and accelerate the growth of their companies in a disciplined manner. ORG appreciates an owner’s need for fairness, certainty, flexibility, and confidentiality when considering a transaction. After a transaction, the ORG philosophy is to align our interests with management to support the existing culture and continued growth.
The firm is most helpful to businesses with the following aspirations:
» Business owners hoping to achieve a full or partial exit
» Businesses looking to expand their capabilities, offerings, or geographic reach
» Management teams that would like to establish or increase their ownership in a business
