HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2023--
S&B today announced updates to the management team of TAI Engineers (TAI), which include the promotion of Captain William Krewsky, PE (USCG Retired), to President and Krishna (Kris) Karri to Senior Vice President Operations and Chief Engineer. Krewsky succeeds Anil Raj, PE, TAI’s Founder and President, who will remain with TAI in an executive advisory role.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005721/en/
Captain William Krewsky, a 38-year marine-industry veteran, was named President of TAI Engineers. (Photo: Business Wire)
Captain Krewsky, a 38-year marine-industry veteran, most recently served as Vice President of Government Programs for TAI. Prior to joining TAI, he served as Chief Engineer for marine transportation company Hornbeck Offshore where he was responsible for planning and oversight of the company's higher technology operating and capital acquisition activities, as well as strategic engineering support for all areas of operations.
Captain Krewsky began his career in the military, where he served in the United States Coast Guard for more than 23 years. During his military career, Captain Krewsky led teams and projects covering all aspects of ship operations, maintenance, repair, design, and construction, including the Project Resident Officer for the design and construction of the USCG’s National Security Cutter Program.
Captain Krewsky is a graduate of the USCG Academy and holds master’s degrees in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan. Captain Krewsky currently serves, by appointment from the Secretary of Homeland Security, as member of the National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee, and the American Bureau of Shipping Special Committee on Small Vessels.
As SVP Operations and Chief Engineer, Kris Karri, a 12-year veteran of TAI, will be responsible for technical operations of TAI. Karri was recently awarded The Francis T. Bowles Medal for "Notable Early Career Achievement by a Young Maritime or Ocean Professional" by the National Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers.
“Bill is a proven leader with extensive experience in the markets we serve. Kris is a talented engineer and trusted colleague,” said Jeff Sipes, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of S&B. “We are confident that under their leadership, TAI will continue to deliver on its mission of providing clients with Solutions that Enhance Value well into the future.”
About TAI
TAI Engineers, LLC is a total marine solutions company that provides engineering and production support services to a wide variety of customers in the US and abroad. TAI’s mission to deliver ‘Solutions that Enhance Value’ is the primary focus of any project that TAI undertakes. TAI designs are focused to enhance mission capabilities compared to the previous vessels. Since TAI’s founding in 1993, it has brought many vessels to fruition and has more than 5,000 designs in its library. TAI is GSA listed to provide engineering services and vessels to the US Government. It is also a prime contractor on NAVSEA's SEAPORT-E program.
About S&B
S&B is one of the leading engineering, procurement, and construction firms in the United States. With more than 50 years of experience, S&B designs, builds and delivers world-scale projects, serving the oil and gas, petrochemicals, renewables, power, maritime solutions, and public sectors, with quality, integrity and safety. Connect with us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005721/en/
CONTACT: Lindsay Burke
713-845-4269
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING MARITIME OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: S&B Engineers and Constructors
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/20/2023 11:58 AM/DISC: 04/20/2023 11:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005721/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.