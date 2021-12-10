WASHINGTON — The push for federal legislation in Congress to protect abortion rights nationwide continues as the effect of Friday’s ruling on challenges to the new Texas law is assessed and the U.S. Supreme Court mulls a ruling on a Mississippi abortion law.
Although the Court ruled Friday that abortion clinics can continue to pursue their challenge to Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, it left the Texas law in place for now and sent it back to lower courts for further consideration.
Additionally, the court heard oral arguments in a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks on Dec. 1, and is expected to issue a potentially monumental decision in that case in the spring or summer of next year.
Weeks after the Texas ban, known as Senate Bill 8, first took effect, the House approved a bill in September that would cement Roe vs. Wade protections into federal law and establish a women’s legal right to an abortion through legislation rather than previous Supreme Court decisions.
The House bill, known as The “Women’s Health Protection Act,” would nullify SB 8, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, and could supersede other laws restricting abortion at the state level if passed.
Sponsored by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., the legislation would “protect a person’s ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy” and “a health care provider’s ability to provide abortion services.”
“We need (the Women’s Health Protection Act) to pass so that no matter what happens here in the court behind us, abortion remains safe, legal and accessible,” Chu said to abortion rights supporters outside the Supreme Court on Dec. 1 while oral arguments in the Mississippi case occurred inside.
“Roe vs. Wade has been settled law for nearly 50 years,” Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, said in September. “Congress must reaffirm the right of Texas women to access legal abortions and today’s vote was a first step in doing so.”
The Democratic majority in the House approved the bill 218-211. The legislation now sits in the Senate in a holding pattern, and it’s up to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to decide when to bring it to the floor for a vote.
However, the bill’s ultimate prospects in the Senate are dim, considering the widespread Republican opposition it faced in the House and the Senate chamber’s 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans. The bill would need 60 votes total to overcome a likely Republican filibuster.
The lone crossover vote in the House came from Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, who joined Republicans in opposing it. Jessica Cisneros, set to challenge Cuellar in the 2022 primary, was quick to criticize, saying he “refused to stand up for South Texas reproductive freedom.”
Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, called the federal bill “grotesque” and asserted that “Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat-majority in the House have passed a bill to legalize abortion up until birth nationwide.”
“Removing all pro-life protections for the unborn makes the United States one of the few countries in the world — alongside China and North Korea — to allow elective abortions until birth,” he said in September, echoing a common assertion among abortion foes.
The House bill doesn’t legalize abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, though. It does say that no state may enact “a prohibition on abortion at any point or points in time prior to fetal viability.”
That’s the standard set in Roe, the 1973 case from Dallas County in which the Supreme Court struck down a Texas law criminalizing abortion and recognized women’s right to terminate a pregnancy until the fetus is viable outside the womb. That’s about 22 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy.
Texas’ SB 8 bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That’s as early as two weeks after a missed period and about four months earlier than the Supreme Court's cutoff.
But with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court down to just three justices, conservatives are hoping the court will soon overturn Roe — perhaps through the Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — and Democrats have sought to blunt the effect by enshrining the right to abortion in federal law.
After the Supreme Court refused to block SB 8 from taking effect on Sept. 1, Pelosi said she would bring up the Women’s Health Protection Act “to enshrine into law reproductive health care for all women across America.”
Rep. Michael Burgess, a Republican and physician from Texas, said in September that Democrats are mischaracterizing their actions with the Women’s Health Protection Act.
“This legislation does not codify Roe vs. Wade. This is retaliation against state legislatures for advancing pro-life legislation as requested by their constituents,” Burgess said. “Further, this bill is not women’s health care. ... This bill instead takes dangerous steps that jeopardize patient safety by abolishing health and safety regulations for facilities that perform abortions, authorizing nonphysicians to perform the procedure, and allowing for abortions to be performed by telemedicine.”
Added Burgess: “Abortion is not a simple procedure and can pose a high risk to patient safety.”
Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, though, called Texas’ restrictions under SB 8 “dangerous” and especially harmful to low-income and minority women.
“In a state like Texas that professes to love freedom, conservative politicians have waged a direct attack on the freedom of women to have control over their most fundamental personal choices and health care,” he said.
In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law that would ban all abortions in Texas if Roe is overturned, making it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.
