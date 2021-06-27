CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new bill would create a system for identifying and eliminating wasteful federal programs, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said.
The Wasteful Federal Programs Reduction Authorization Act would create a system would require agencies to identify wasteful or duplicative programs to potentially eliminate, and present that list to the Office of Management and Budget.
Next, OMB works with Congress to determine whether the program should continue. Then, OMB proposes legislation to eliminate or consolidate the programs identified.
“This commonsense, bipartisan bill would call on agencies to identify wasteful programs, and then would have agencies and Congress work together to eliminate or consolidate those programs," Hassan, a Democrat, said in a statement.
She introduced the bill with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana.