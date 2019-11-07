North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.