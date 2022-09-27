FILE - Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey speaks to the wide receivers during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022. Dorsey can appreciate a need to rein back his emotions after a video clip showed him in the visitors’ coaches booth ripping off his headset and violently bouncing it off the table, before trashing his game notes in the immediate aftermath of a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.