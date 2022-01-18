Billtrust Announces Aimie Killeen as Chief Legal Officer

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated B2B payments leader, has announced that Aimie Killeen has joined the company as Chief Legal Officer. Reporting to Founder and CEO Flint Lane, Killeen will lead the company’s legal, compliance and regulatory functions. An experienced General Counsel with a demonstrated history of working in complex global businesses in the financial services, information technology and services industries, Killeen joins Billtrust amid its global expansion in Europe having recently acquired Belgium-based iController, a leading B2B provider of intelligent solutions for collections management.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005119/en/
Aimie Killeen joins Billtrust as Chief Legal Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are excited to welcome Aimie to our executive leadership team,” said Flint Lane, Founder and CEO. "As we continue to expand globally and enhance our capabilities, Aimie’s extensive experience in SaaS, payments, M&A and international operations will help us continue to drive our ongoing success.”
"I’m thrilled to join Billtrust at such an exciting and pivotal time," said Killeen. "I look forward to partnering with our leadership team to enhance Billtrust’s ability to optimize B2B payments and digitize accounts receivable.”
Killeen was most recently Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Company Secretary for Cardtronics plc., a global leader in ATM deployment and management. She previously served as Global General Counsel for Directcash Payments, Inc., which was acquired by Cardtronics. She holds a Bachelor of Business and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia.
About Billtrust
Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors'' and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005119/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact
John T. Williams
IR@billtrust.comMedia Contact
Paul Accardo
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Billtrust
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/18/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/18/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005119/en