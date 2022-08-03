LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced today that Founder & CEO Flint Lane will be presenting “Understanding Digital Lockboxes: What Got You Here Won’t Get You There,” at the Credit Research Foundation August Forum, August 8-10, 2022, in Louisville, KY.
Lane will discuss the concept of a “digital lockbox,” which automates, captures and processes remittance data enabling finance professionals to more effectively accept digital payments and provide world-class customer service. He will also address how accounts receivable teams can solve for the proliferation of accounts payable portals and how digital lockboxes allow for buyers and sellers to digitally transact without massive behavioral or technology changes, creating a future where paper checks virtually disappear.
“We’re pleased to have Flint Lane as part of our speaker roster at this year’s CRF Forum,” said Matt Skudera, Chief Content Officer, Credit Research Foundation. “This year’s event will feature leading-edge presenters addressing all aspects of credit, accounts receivable, order-to-cash and revenue cycle management, along with unparalleled networking opportunities.”
Lane has set Billtrust’s strategic direction since its founding in 2001. Under his leadership, the company has enjoyed significant growth providing order-to-cash and integrated B2B payments services to companies throughout North America. He has been named as one of the 25 Most Influential Financial Operations Professionals by the Institute of Financial Operations (IFO) and also has been recognized as the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year®.
About Billtrust
Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005093/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact
John T. Williams
IR@billtrust.comMedia Contact
Paul Accardo
KEYWORD: KENTUCKY NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Billtrust
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/03/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/03/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005093/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.