WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022--
The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) – the world’s largest science and public advocacy organization, representing 1,000 members — announced today that Rachel King, co-founder and former CEO of GlycoMimetics, Inc., has agreed to serve as interim President and CEO. King’s appointment follows Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath stepping down as President and CEO to serve as an Advisor to the Executive Committee of the BIO Board of Directors. The organization is searching for a full-time successor.
A long-standing member of the BIO leadership, King brings deep expertise across the industry and previously served as Chair of the BIO Board. King has experience at small and large companies having served as co-founder and former CEO of GlycoMimetics, Inc. and as a senior vice president of Novartis Corporation. Prior to that role she spent more than a decade at Genetic Therapy Inc., including as the company’s CEO. She also served at ALZA Corporation and at Bain & Company. She is an expert in the innovation ecosystem as a former Entrepreneur in Residence at New Enterprise Associates, one of the nation’s leading venture capital firms.
“I am deeply committed to the mission and vision of BIO. I look forward to working with BIO’s talented staff and its members,” said Rachel King, Interim President & CEO. “Together, we are going to continue to tackle important policy issues related to health, agriculture, and the environment. Our work advances science and technology and touches people of all backgrounds to improve human health and well-being. The strategy of BIO remains on track.”
“We are delighted that Rachel King has agreed to take on this interim CEO role as we search for a successor. She is a highly experienced biotech executive who has served in large pharmaceutical organizations as well as an entrepreneur who co-founded her own biotech company. We look forward to working together with Rachel and the staff at BIO to continue important efforts that support innovation for people and patients in all aspects of biotechnology from food and agriculture to healthcare,” said Paul Hastings, Chair BIO Executive Committee & Board of Directors.
King will be working closely with the BIO staff to advance innovation that benefits people and patients across BIO’s key initiative areas: food and agriculture, industrial and environment, health biotechnology and emerging biotechnology companies.
About the Biotechnology Innovation Association (BIO)
BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. For more information about us, please visit www.BIO.org and engage with us on Twitter at @IAmBiotech, on LinkedIn, or on YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005846/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Jacy Gomez-Thomas
KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT HEALTH ADVOCACY GROUP OPINION HUMAN RESOURCES BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: The Biotechnology Innovation Organization
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/10/2022 11:23 PM/DISC: 10/10/2022 11:23 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005846/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.