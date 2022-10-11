DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
The "Bio Decontamination Market Analysis, by Product, by Type, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bio decontamination market size is estimated to be USD 162.54 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The increased prevalence of HAIs and the rising number of surgical procedures are factors contributing to the market growth. However, presence of alternatives and stringent rules is expected to hinder the growth.
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product, type, and end user from 2021 to 2029.
Segmentation: Bio Decontamination Market Report 2021-2029Product (Revenue, USD Million)
- Consumables
- Equipment
- Services
Type (Revenue, USD Million)
- Room Decontamination
- Chamber Decontamination
End user (Revenue, USD Million)
- Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing Companies
- Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
- Steris PLC (US)
- Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany)
- Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy)
- METALL+PLASTIC GmbH (Germany)
- Zhejiang TAILIN Bioengineering Co. Ltd (US)
- IHSS Ltd (UK)
- Allen & Company Environmental Services (US)
- Howorth Air Technology Ltd. (UK)
- Klenzaids (India)
- Solidfog Technologies (Belgium)
- ClorDiSys Solutions Inc. (US)
- Amira SRL (Italy)
- Curis Decontamination (US)
- TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (US)
- Noxilizer Inc. (US)
- Tecomak (UK)
- JCE Biotechnology (France)
- DIOP GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- AM Instruments srl (Italy)
- Ecolab (US)
- Sychem Limited (UK)
- Controlled Contamination Services (US)
- Bio Decontamination Ltd (UK)
- The Ecosense Company (US)
- Reatorg (Russia),and CLEAMIX (Finland)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2ka7o
