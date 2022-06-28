SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2022--
Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that it has appointed Joydeep Ganguly, senior vice president of corporate operations at Gilead Sciences; Trevor Martin, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Mammoth Biosciences; Deborah Nguyen, Ph.D., site head at Takeda San Diego; and Corinne Peek-Asa, Ph.D., vice chancellor for research at the University of California, San Diego to its board of governors.
“As a member-driven organization, we rely on our board of governors, which consists of highly qualified life science leaders, to ensure that we are meeting the needs of the biotechnology community in California,” said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom California. “These four new governors represent a range of organizations from across the state, including start-up biotechnology, established biopharma and academic institutions, and their insights will ensure that Biocom California continues to expand its programs to accommodate the ever-evolving life science industry.”
Joydeep Ganguly is senior vice president, corporate operations at Gilead Sciences. In his current role, he is accountable for several strategic functions, including corporate engineering and operations, corporate real estate, sustainability, risk management and resilience and global procurement. Prior to Gilead, Mr. Ganguly spent 10 years at Biogen, where he held roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of technical operations, manufacturing and supply chain. Mr. Ganguly currently serves on the board of directors for the Bay Area Council, the Gilead Foundation, Science from Scientists and is a trustee at Town School for Boys. He earned his M.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, an MBA from North Carolina State University, and is currently completing a master’s in healthcare administration from Cornell University. He was recently recognized by the National Diversity Council as a Top 50 California Diverse Leader and was awarded the Leadership Excellence Award by the California Diversity Council.
Dr. Trevor Martin is currently CEO of Mammoth Biosciences, which he co-founded with the mission to enable the next generation of CRISPR-based synthetic biology products across therapeutics and diagnostics, including a novel class of affordable, effective and rapid CRISPR-enabled molecular diagnostics and novel families of CRISPR proteins that enable in-vivo editing to permanently cure genetic diseases. He earned his B.A. from Princeton University and his Ph.D. from Stanford University, Dr. Martin is the featured healthcare honoree on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, is on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list and is an EY Entrepreneur of the Year.
Dr. Deb Nguyen has spent the last 20 years enabling drug discovery and development within the San Diego biotech ecosystem. She was recently named site head at Takeda San Diego and also leads the Gastrointestinal (GI) inflammation division within the GI Drug Discovery Unit at Takeda. Before joining Takeda, she was vice president of research at COI Pharmaceuticals, guiding the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to combat bacterial infections, bone regeneration and neurodegenerative diseases in several venture-backed biotech companies funded by Avalon Ventures. Deb also previously served as senior director of R&D for Organovo and spent 10 years at Novartis leading programs and teams in pre-clinical drug discovery for infectious diseases, autoimmunity/inflammation and metabolic disease.
Dr. Corinne Peek-Asa became the vice chancellor for research at the University of California, San Diego in January 2022. She previously served as the associate dean for research of the University of Iowa, College of Public Health; the William G. Battershell University Distinguished Chair; and professor of occupational and environmental health. She was the director of the CDC-funded Injury Prevention Research Center from 2004 to 2020 and directs an NIH-funded international trauma and violence research training program. Dr. Peek-Asa’s research focuses on the epidemiology, implementation, and translation of programs and policies to prevent acute traumatic injuries and violence. Dr. Peek-Asa is a member of the National Academy of Medicine where she served on the Global Violence Forum and currently serves on the Traumatic Brain Injury Forum.
About Biocom California
Biocom California is the leader and advocate for California’s life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,600 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.
Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom California provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom California operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, with satellite offices in Sacramento, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.
For more information on Biocom California, please visit our website at www.biocom.org.
