Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that it appointed Ken Rollins, partner at Cooley, Susan Krumplitsch, partner at DLA Piper, and Nick Tait, principal and practice leader at Marsh & McLennan Agency, to its board of directors. Current board member Ranjeet Banerjee, chief executive officer of Cold Chain Technologies, was appointed as the board’s vice chair of DE&I.
“As the California life science community continues to evolve and grow, we choose passionate leaders with deep knowledge of the industry to help us meet the needs of our member companies across the state,” said Joe Panetta, president and CEO of Biocom California. “I’m confident our newest board members will provide valuable insight and guidance, ensuring Biocom California will continue to foster and accelerate innovation within the life science ecosystem.”
Mr. Rollins is a partner at Cooley, representing emerging and late-stage private and public companies, as well as venture capital firms in a wide range of corporate and securities matters. In the last five years, he has helped life science, med-tech and technology clients achieve an aggregate of more than $6+ billion in successful exit transactions. In addition to serving as head of Cooley’s San Diego business department, he serves on the non-profit boards of startup incubator EvoNexus and the Clearity Foundation, which strives to improve treatment options for patients with ovarian cancer.
Ms. Krumplitsch is a partner at DLA Piper, representing life science companies in intellectual property disputes, with an emphasis on Hatch-Waxman (ANDA), Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA) and trade secret litigation. Her clients include innovative biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and she regularly appears in federal courts across the country and in post-grant review proceedings at the US Patent and Trademark Office. Ms. Krumplitsch also advises clients on complex patent strategy and is a frequent publisher and speaker on intellectual property issues surrounding the life science industry’s increasing adoption of artificial intelligence technology.
Mr. Tait serves as principal and life science practice group leader at Marsh and McLennan Agency. His team works with pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical-device, medical-technology and biotech companies with over 1,400 life science and 150 technology clients serviced nationwide. Previously, he began his insurance career in London, U.K. at Chubb Insurance, before moving to San Diego in 2006 to join Barney & Barney (now Marsh and McLennan Agency). Mr. Tait has been an advocate for Biocom California and the life science community for over a decade.
About Biocom California
Biocom California is the leader and advocate for California’s life science sector. We work on behalf of more than 1,700 members to drive public policy, build an enviable network of industry leaders, create access to capital, introduce cutting-edge STEM education programs and create robust value-driven purchasing programs.
Founded in 1995 in San Diego, Biocom California provides the strongest public voice to research institutions and companies that fuel the local and state-wide economy. Our goal is simple: to help our members produce novel solutions that improve the human condition. In addition to our San Diego headquarters, Biocom California operates core offices in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, with satellite offices in Sacramento, Washington, D.C. and Tokyo. Our broad membership benefits apply to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies of all sizes, as well as to research universities and institutes, clinical research organizations, investors and service providers.
For more information on Biocom California, please visit our website at www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter ( @BIOCOMCA ).
