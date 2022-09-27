BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--
Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Biocytogen", HKEX: 02315) will host a seminar at the BioJapan2022 Conference on Friday, October 14. The seminar, consisting of 3 modules, will introduce:
- Five RenMice TM -based fully human antibody discovery platforms: RenMab TM -based monoclonal antibody platform, RenLite ® -based bispecific antibody and bispecific ADC platforms, TCR-mimic platform, and GPCR platform
- Progress of Project Integrum, a large-scale project to develop antibody therapeutics for 1000+ targets by deploying in vivo evidence-based high-throughput screening
- Leading bispecific ADC assets targeting HER2 x TROP2 (YH012) and EGFR x c-MET (YH013)
- Phase I results of YH003, an agonistic CD40 monoclonal antibody in an ongoing phase II multi-regional clinical trial in unresectable/metastatic PDAC patients
The seminar will begin with an overview of Biocytogen’s therapeutic antibody discovery technology platforms and preclinical/clinical assets provided by Dr. Vivian Tian, including YH003, TNFR2, B7H3, CCR8, Siglec-15, and CTLA-4 x OX40 bispecific antibody (YH006). Dr. Jie Xiang will outline the company’s Project Integrum and antibody discovery capabilities at Biocytogen, including innovative animal models and preclinical pharmacology platform. Finally, Dr. Yanan Guo will introduce the company’s RenLite ® mouse and bispecific ADC platform.
Biocytogen’s business development team will attend the conference and set up a booth (B-45). Please click to reserve a 1-on-1 partnering meeting with us. We look forward to seeing you on site or online! Any questions, please contact us at BD-Licensing@biocytogen.com.
About Biocytogen
Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Using its proprietary RenMab TM /RenLite ® mice platforms for fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibody development, Biocytogen has integrated its in vivo drug efficacy screening platforms and strong clinical development expertise to streamline the entire drug development process. Biocytogen is undertaking a large-scale project to develop antibody drugs for more than 1000 targets, known as Project Integrum, and has entered ongoing collaborations with dozens of partners worldwide to produce a variety of first-in-class and/or best-in-class antibody drugs. The company's pipeline includes 12 core assets among which two are in phase II multi-regional clinical trials and two are in phase I. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in Haimen Jiangsu, Shanghai, Boston, USA and Heidelberg, Germany. For more information, please visit http://en.biocytogen.com.cn.
