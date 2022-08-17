LARGO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022--
BioDerm, Inc., a leading provider of disposable medical devices and wound care supplies, announced the addition of two executives to strengthen its leadership position in providing premium solutions for patients with chronic medical conditions. BioDerm President & CEO Gaet Tyranski said, “I’m ecstatic to add seasoned talent in the areas of sales and marketing and compliance to take us to the next level.”
Colleen Kennedy is joining BioDerm as Vice President of D2C Sales and Marketing, bringing more than 20 years’ experience driving D2C marketing programs. Most recently, Colleen directed agency teams at Bluewater Media, working with a variety of D2C brands to maximize revenue opportunities. She specialized in multi-channel D2C programs that combined both traditional and emerging media channels to generate positive results through data driven analysis. Colleen has the unique ability to talk strategy in lay terms to guide teams in new and profitable directions, while building relationships based on trust and confidence. Prior to Bluewater Media, Colleen was the VP Account Director at D2C agency Acquirgy.
BioDerm promoted Alicia Lance to Sr. Director of Compliance for BioDerm and all affiliates. Alicia started at BioDerm in 2013, as a Manager of AMDI and most recently served as the Director of Customer Care and AMDI. She has built a strong customer care program at BioDerm based on integrity and dedication to patient outcomes. Alicia serves on the Medical Supply committee for AAHomecare and has over 20 years’ experience working in DME operations and compliance. She is excited to direct and expand BioDerm’s compliance program to enhance the company’s growth. Prior to BioDerm, Alicia worked at CCS Medical as a Compliance Manager. She holds a BS in Allied Health from the University of West Alabama.
About BioDerm
Headquartered in Largo, Florida, BioDerm is a leading provider of disposable medical devices and wound care supplies to patients with chronic conditions. BioDerm manufactures proprietary hydrocolloid products for urinary management, securement, infection control and skin protection, challenging accepted inferior standards of care by creating products that reduce infection rates, add comfort and reliability, and vastly improve quality of life. BioDerm’s flagship products for male urinary incontinence are Men’s Liberty for the home setting and Men’s Liberty Acute for in-patient settings. Other products include CathGrip for securement and BioPlus and FreeDerm for skin protection.
Wound Care Resources (“WCR”), a subsidiary of BioDerm, provides infection control products and other wound management supplies to patients with ventricular assist devices (VADs) installed due to heart failure, as well as other conditions.
For more information on BioDerm's line of products visit www.bioderminc.com.
