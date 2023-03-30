ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
BioFlyte, a bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, today announced its move to a new, larger corporate facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico to scale manufacturing and engineering operations to meet increasing global demand for biothreat surveillance technology.
Located in Sandia Science and Technology Park, the new 5,300 square-foot-space is a nearly 300% increase in size for BioFlyte. The facility will allow the firm to leverage multiple laboratories and testing environments to support an evolving product set and growing production schedule as the company ramps up its manufacturing program.
With more space for expanded manufacturing and operations activity and the recent appointment of industry veteran Bill Rule as the Vice President of Manufacturing, BioFlyte is primed for its next phase of growth.
“This new facility will help us achieve our projected growth, as the bio surveillance industry continues to gain momentum to counteract an expanding biothreat landscape,” said Todd Sickles, CEO, BioFlyte. “We are grateful for the support and opportunities that our original home at the NM BioScience Center provided, and our team is now ready to advance to this next chapter in our evolution.”
“Our new facility provides the expanded infrastructure necessary for our continually evolving manufacturing and supply chain operations,” said Bill Rule, VP of Manufacturing at BioFlyte. “New dedicated engineering and research labs will allow for enhanced technology collaboration and a much higher manufacturing throughput.”
About BioFlyte
BioFlyte is a bioaerosol surveillance company that is commercializing a revolutionary new class of fieldable biological contamination sampling, detection, and identification solutions. The firm’s current application focus is critical infrastructure protection in both the government and commercial sectors. For more information about BioFlyte and its products, please visit: https://bioflyte.com.
