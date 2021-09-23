DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021--
The "Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type (Single-frequency, Multiple-frequency, Dual-frequency) Modality (Wired, Wireless) Application (Segmental Body Measurement, Whole Body Measurement) End User (Hospitals, Home Users) - Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioimpedance analyzers market size is projected to reach USD 767 million by 2026 from USD 429 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2026.
Growth in this market is driven by the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing awareness on healthy lifestyles, and the growing number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers.
Multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on the product, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing focus on drug discovery, and the rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.
Wireless bioimpedance modality segment to register the highest growth in the bioimpedance analyzers market during the forecast period.
Based on the modality, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into wired bioimpedance analyzers and wireless bioimpedance analyzers. The wireless bioimpedance analyzers segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the bioimpedance analyzers market during the forecast period. The advancements in and the growing demand for wireless technologies are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising obesity rates in China, growing awareness about health and fitness, and the strong foothold of local players in Japan.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases
- Initiatives by Governments and Private Organizations to Promote Healthy Lifestyles
- Growing Number of Fitness Clubs, Weight Loss Clinics, and Sports Rehabilitation Centers
Opportunities
- Emerging Markets Across the Asia-Pacific and Latin America
Challenges
- Inconsistency in the Accuracy of Different Bioimpedance Analyzers
