BioMed Realty Appoints Ankit Patel as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
BioMed Realty, a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, announced today that Ankit Patel will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 28, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005238/en/
Ankit Patel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, BioMed Realty (Photo: Business Wire)
In this role, Mr. Patel will lead the Company’s financial reporting, accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury, capital markets, information technology and asset management functions, reporting to Tim Schoen, CEO of BioMed Realty, and will be based in BioMed Realty’s San Diego headquarters.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ankit to BioMed Realty where he will serve as a strong pillar on our executive team,” Mr. Schoen said. “Ankit’s impressive experience in the healthcare real estate industry will lend itself seamlessly to supporting the work we do here at BioMed Realty to provide life science and technology companies with real estate solutions.”
“I am excited to join the incredibly talented team at BioMed, an excellent company that I have long admired,” Mr. Patel said. “I feel honored to have the opportunity to work alongside them as they continue to support their current and future tenants, which include some of the world’s most innovative organizations.”
Mr. Patel joins BioMed Realty with over 13 years of experience in the healthcare and life science real estate sectors gained from leading the financial and strategic planning functions, capital markets and external reporting at Ventas, a large diversified healthcare REIT and S&P 500 company. Mr. Patel most recently served as the Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, and his previous roles involved investor relations, acquisitions, and contributing to the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts. Prior to joining Ventas in 2009, Mr. Patel began his career in investment banking at UBS and management consulting at IBM. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
In recognition of his financial leadership and impact within the community, Mr. Patel was featured on the 2022 Crain’s Chicago Business list of Notable Executives of Color in Construction and Commercial Real Estate. Mr. Patel has also served as a member of the Board of EverThrive, a nonprofit organization that champions health equity and advocates for access to high-quality healthcare for women, children and families.
Mr. Patel succeeds John Lu, who is transitioning from the company to pursue other opportunities outside of real estate after six years as BioMed Realty’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
“On behalf of everyone at BioMed, I want to thank John Lu for his tremendous dedication and exceptional service to our company during a period of extraordinary growth,” Schoen said. “We appreciate all of his many contributions to the success of the company and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”
About BioMed Realty
BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high quality life science real estate comprising—as of September 30, 2022—15.9 million square feet concentrated in leading innovation markets throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder and Cambridge, U.K. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier in process development platform with 3.7 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction and 7.1 million square feet of future development platform in these core innovation markets to meet the growing demand of the life science and technology industries. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com and follow the company on Twitter @biomedrealty.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005238/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Maria Huntalas
Senior Director, Corporate Communications, BioMed Realty
858-207-5859
maria.huntalas@biomedrealty.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: BioMed Realty
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/21/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/21/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005238/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.