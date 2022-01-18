DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
BioSpace, Inc., the leading life sciences news and careers site, has unveiled their 2022 Hotbed Maps, celebrating thriving life sciences organizations across the United States.
BioSpace Hotbed Maps feature nine of the most important regions in the life sciences industry. Original watercolor maps provide an at-a-glance reference to the industry’s leading innovators, employers and investors and have been a favorite of the life sciences community since they were first launched in 1989.
“Our iconic regional hotbed maps showcase elite companies across the United States,” said Josh Goodwin, CEO of BioSpace. “These multi-channel campaigns are an effective method for companies to elevate their brand to prospective employees, investors, customers and colleagues.”
The Hotbeds have evolved over the years, and now include digital versions that integrate Hotbed company information and jobs. Given the highly competitive life sciences talent market, employers have appreciated the significant boost in exposure the Hotbeds provide their organization's recruitment efforts.
Appearing on the BioSpace Hotbed Maps “increases visibility to our ads and page on the BioSpace website... increasing our brand awareness,” said Shaun Vigeant, Senior Director, Talent Acquisition at Intellia Therapeutics.
As the life sciences industry has grown and diversified across the U.S., new Hotbeds have emerged in recent years, including Lone Star Bio (Texas), BioForest (Washington, Oregon) and BioNC (Research Triangle Park, North Carolina). Additionally, BioSpace features the most promising start-ups in its NextGen Bio map.
Hotbed Map Regions
Biotech Bay (San Francisco Bay and Northern California), Biotech Beach (San Diego and Southern California), Genetown (Boston, Cambridge), Pharm Country (Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island), BioMidwest (comprising 9 states), BioCapital (D.C., Delaware, Maryland, Virginia), Lone Star Bio (Texas), Bio NC (Research Triangle Park, North Carolina), BioForest (Washington, Oregon), NextGen Bio.
About BioSpace
BioSpace provides essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative life sciences organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. BioSpace is the leading source for careers and news for life sciences professionals in the United States.
