BioSpace, the leader in biopharma news and careers has today published its inaugural Best Places to Work report.
The 2022 Best Places to Work in Biopharma report included responses from over 2,000 professionals from the biopharma industry to identify which companies are currently the most sought-after in the industry.
A total of 60 employers have been recognized as Best Places to Work, with 30 ranked in large (defined as more than 1,000 employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) employer categories respectively.
“The biopharma industry has been experiencing a huge amount of both global appreciation and scrutiny. BioSpace felt it was important to recognize not only what these companies do for world health, but how they support the incredible industry professionals they employ,” said BioSpace CEO Josh Goodwin. “It’s important to highlight companies, like those on this list, that are doing things right in the eyes of their own community.”
Moderna, creator of one of three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the US, was ranked as the number one most desirable large employer. Pfizer, Genentech, Amgen and Abbvie rounded out the top five large employers list.
CRISPR Therapeutics, leader in gene editing, gene sequencing and genetic testing, came out on top for small employers. 23andMe, 10x Genomics, Agios Pharmaceuticals and Intellia Therapeutics completed the top five small employers list.
Additionally, the report identifies the most valued employer attributes. Career growth and development was rated most highly, followed by leadership and pay.
To view the complete lists of 2022 Best Places to Work, click here.
About the Survey
Conducted in September 2021, research included responses from over 2,000 life sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate the importance of 10 attributes (i.e. pay, benefits, etc.) when thinking of top employers.
About BioSpace
BioSpace is the leading source for careers and news for life sciences professionals in the United States. Since 1985, BioSpace has provided essential insights, opportunities and tools to connect innovative life sciences organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the world.
