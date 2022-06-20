DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Biostatistics for the Non-Statistician" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The use of statistics in clinical trials ensures a valid and robust study that minimizes bias in assessing the efficacy of new drug treatments or medical devices.
Participants in this 6-hour virtual seminar will learn the fundamentals of statistical theory, and how statistical concepts are applied in the analysis and reporting of clinical research findings.
The seminar's objective is to provide information that can be used immediately by the personnel involved in the analysis of clinical trial data. Emphasis will be placed on the actual statistical (a) concepts, (b) application, and (c) interpretation, and not on mathematical formulas or actual data analysis. A basic understanding of statistics is desired, but not necessary.
This seminar also provides a thorough review of the basics for those who need a refresher on statistical theory and types of statistical analyses.
Learning Objectives:
- Statistics is a useful decision-making tool in the clinical research arena. When working in a field where a p-value can determine the next steps in the development of a drug or procedure, it is imperative that decision-makers understand the theory and application of statistics
- Much statistical software is now available to professionals. However, this software was developed for statisticians and can often be daunting to non-statisticians. How do you know if you are pressing the right key, let alone performing the best test?
- This seminar provides a non-mathematical introduction to biostatistics and is designed for non-statisticians. And it will benefit professionals who must understand and work with study design and interpretation of findings in a clinical or biotechnology setting
- The focus of the seminar is to give you the information and skills necessary to understand statistical concepts and findings as they are applied to clinical research and to convey the information to others confidently. Therefore, a basic/fundamental to intermediate understanding of statistics is all that is needed to understand and apply the information presented in this webinar
Speaker:
Elaine Eisenbeisz is a private practice statistician and owner of Omega Statistics, a statistical consulting firm based in Southern California. Elaine has over 30 years of experience in creating data and information solutions for industries ranging from governmental agencies and corporations, to start-up companies and individual researchers.
Key Topics Covered:
Why Statistics?
- Do we really need statistical tests?
- Sample vs. Population
- I'm a statistician not a magician! What statistics can and can't do
- Descriptive statistics and measures of variability
The many ways of interpretation
- p-values
- Confidence intervals
- Effect sizes
- Clinical vs. meaningful significance
Common Statistical Tests
- Comparative tests: t-tests, Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
- Correlation
- Linear Regression analysis
- Non-parametric techniques
Other Statistical Tests
- Comparing Survival Curves and Cox Regression
- Logistic Regression
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9hoin
