For the second consecutive year, BioTalent Canada has been honoured with the recognition of being named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada – this year, ranking as #20 out of the top 50 for organizations with under 50 employees. This honour comes on the heels of being awarded Best Workplaces for Women in 2022.
“It’s hard not to take pride in getting recognized again as one of Canada’s best workplaces but ranking in the top 20 is a real thrill,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “This recognition is a testament to the amazing team we have and the contributions they all make to support one another.”
With the launch of BioTalent Canada’s most comprehensive labour market study, and the continued research in the project Building Resiliency and Sustainability for the Bio-economy to Withstand Disruption, the evidence clearly indicates organizations who provide a strong work-life balance, practice diversity, inclusion and equity, foster teamwork, and offer quality benefits and fair compensation find success.
“Creating a strong, dynamic culture for our employees, where individual voices work together to support a common goal, has made BioTalent Canada a desirable destination for talent,” adds Henderson. “Our success continues to be driven by collaboration and sharing their ideas.”
The list is generated following a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work ® and includes direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of Canadian organizations surveyed.
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.
Recently named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada with under 50 employees and certified as a Great Place to Work ® for 2022, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to its stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work ®.
For more information visit biotalent.ca.
About Great Place to Work ®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
