North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.