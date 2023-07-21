OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2023--
BioTalent Canada has been celebrated with the title of one of Canada’s 2023 Best Places to Work by HRD Canada.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230721812789/en/
This recognition is a testament to the hard work and enthusiasm of a team dedicated to creating a strong and resilient health and bioscience sector in Canada. Now celebrating its 10 th anniversary, the Canadian HR Awards recognize employers on a national level and spotlight human resources initiatives that drive organizational success and build a competitive advantage in today’s business environment.
The Canadian HR Awards is organized by HRD, one of the most progressive HR professional organizations in Canada. Other recipients of this year’s award include Fidelity Canada, Hyundai Canada, Rexall Pharmacy Group, Ontario Power Generation, and CIBC bank.
“It’s an honour earning the distinction as one of Canada’s best places to work,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “Our team works hard every day to highlight the great people that make up Canada’s bio-economy. Knowing that their efforts are getting recognized is something to take great pride in.”
As a national non-profit focused on building Canada’s bio-economy, BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science through various wage subsidy programs, including the Student Work Placement Program (SWPP) that it has successfully administered since 2019.
BioTalent Canada’s most comprehensive and recent labour market study – and their continued research, clearly indicates organizations who provide a strong work-life balance, practice diversity, inclusion and equity, foster teamwork, and offer quality benefits and fair compensation find success. BioTalent Canada’s project: Building Resiliency and Sustainability for the Bio-economy to Withstand Disruption, also gathered evidence that makes the argument for making diversity and inclusion a best-practice.
“Creating a strong, dynamic culture for our employees, where individual voices work together to support a common goal has made BioTalent Canada a desirable destination for talent,” adds Henderson. “Our success continues to be driven by collaboration and sharing ideas.”
This award is the latest in a string of accolades the organization has received in recent years. Recently named a Great Place to Work® for 2023, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to its stakeholders nationwide.
Organizations had to meet a minimum number of responses to be eligible for the Best Places to Work recognition, based on company size: 1-99 employees = minimum of 10 responses, 100-499 = 20+ and 500+ = 50+. The survey asked employees to rate their company across a range of metrics that constituted drivers of employee satisfaction. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 80 per cent to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in 2023.
About BioTalent Canada
BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy stakeholders with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.
Recently named a Great Place to Work® and Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023, by Great Place to Work Canada, as well as being listed as a Best Workplace by HRD Canada for 2023, BioTalent Canada practices the same industry standards it recommends to stakeholders. These distinctions were awarded to BioTalent Canada following a thorough and independent survey analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® and HRD Canada respectively.
For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.
About HRD
We are the world’s leading independent HR publisher ( www.hcamag.com), reaching over 120,000 HR professionals daily in five markets. We publish daily news, opinion and analysis in addition to a growing series of special reports – industry surveys and rankings showcasing the best individuals, companies and products in the market.
About HRD Canada’s Best Place to Work
The entry process for HRD Canada’s Best Places to Work ranking comprised two steps: an employer submission followed by an employee survey. For the submission, organizations had to complete an in-depth submission with questions looking at key factors, such as employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, corporate culture, flexible work options, reward and recognition, and green programs.
Companies that successfully completed the submission phase were then sent a link to an online employee survey to be circulated internally within their organization. Organizations had to meet a minimum number of responses to be eligible for the Best Places to Work recognition, based on company size: 1-99 employees = minimum of 10 responses, 100-499 = 20+ and 500+ = 50+. The survey asked employees to rate their company across a range of metrics that constituted drivers of employee satisfaction. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 80 per cent to be recognized as a Best Place to Work in 2023.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230721812789/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Siobhan Williams
Vice-President Marketing and Communications
BioTalent Canada
613-235-1402 ext. 229
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH DATA ANALYTICS HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTING BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: BioTalent Canada
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/21/2023 03:09 PM/DISC: 07/21/2023 03:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230721812789/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.