BioTE Holdings, LLC, (Biote), a high-growth, differentiated medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space (“Biote”), and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Nasdaq: HYAC) (“Haymaker”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing, the combined company’s Class A common stock is expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “BTMD.”
Management Comments
“Biote has a huge opportunity to enable physicians to help this highly underserved patient population take greater control of their health. Biote is committed to educating and empowering providers to effectively treat patients and help them understand the critical role that hormones play in healthy aging,” said Terry Weber, CEO of Biote. “We welcome Haymaker as partners and look forward to the role our status as a public company will play in increasing access to, and awareness of, our leading hormone therapy practice-building business.”
“I am personally thrilled to partner with Biote management on their emergence as a public company. Biote has built a unique and strong business model, with tremendous white space, recurring revenue, and high cash flow,” said Steven J. Heyer, CEO of Haymaker. “This is one of the best business models I have seen.”
“We are excited to partner with Biote and their impressive team of industry and medical leaders,” said Andrew R. Heyer, President of Haymaker. “Our partnership with Biote will play a significant role in increasing awareness of the benefits of hormone therapy. We see a tremendous market opportunity in this type of therapy and are pleased to support Biote’s mission of changing healthcare for the better.”
Key Transaction Terms
The combined company is projected to have approximately $195 million in cash on its balance sheet after closing, after the payment of transaction expenses and distributions to Biote members, derived from $317.5 million of cash held in Haymaker’s trust account transferred to the company (assuming zero redemptions from trust), the proceeds of the Truist debt financing, and expected balance sheet cash as of closing.
As part of the transaction, Biote’s current management and existing equity holders will roll the majority of their equity into the combined company. Assuming no public stockholders of Haymaker exercise their redemption rights, ownership of the combined company immediately following the closing is expected to be comprised of current Biote equity holders with 48% and Haymaker stockholders (including its sponsor) with 52%, excluding the impact of deferred equity held by Biote members and Haymaker Sponsor III LLC. Biote intends to use the proceeds of the transaction to expand commercial operations and accelerate growth in the U.S.
The transaction, which has been approved by the members and board of managers of Biote and the Board of Directors of Haymaker, is subject to approval by Haymaker’s stockholders and other customary closing conditions. The proposed business combination is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.
A more detailed description of the transaction terms and a copy of the business combination agreement will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Haymaker with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Haymaker will file a proxy statement with the SEC in connection with the transaction.
Company Overview
Biote is a practice-building business with a leading bioidentical hormone replacement optimization platform and complementary nutraceutical business. The company delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that provides practitioners with medical education, training and certification, practice management software, and digital and point-of-care marketing support. Biote derives revenues by contractually sharing in the profit generated by Biote-certified practitioners and through the sale of its Biote-branded nutraceutical products. Biote-certified practitioners deliver personalized hormone replacement therapy to relieve the symptoms of hormonal imbalance, which affects approximately 200 million Americans. Hormone optimization has been shown to have both significant health and quality of life benefits for patients.
Since its founding in 2012, Biote has grown its network of medical providers to 4,700 practitioners in the U.S. Biote-certified practitioners administer bioidentical hormone therapy via a simple in-office procedure, providing a convenient solution to a broad, underserved patient population. Patients can find a provider near them by searching Biote’s online provider database.
Advisors
Cooley LLP is acting as legal advisor to Biote. Jefferies is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to Biote. Truist Securities is acting as financial advisor to Biote. William Blair is acting as financial and capital markets advisor to Haymaker. Citigroup is acting as financial advisor to Haymaker. Truist Securities and Cantor Fitzgerald are acting as capital markets advisors to Haymaker. DLA Piper LLP (US) and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP are acting as legal advisors to Haymaker.
Management Presentation
A presentation made by the management teams of both Biote and Haymaker regarding the transaction will be available on the websites of Biote at www.biote.com/investors and Haymaker at https://haymakeracquisition.com/home/. Haymaker will also file the presentation with the SEC in a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be accessible at www.sec.gov.
About Biote
Biote operates a high growth, differentiated medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. Similar to a franchise model, Biote provides the necessary components to enable practitioners to establish, build, and successfully operate a hormone optimization center to treat patients appropriate for therapy. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions.
About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Haymaker is led by Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Steven J. Heyer; President, Andrew R. Heyer; and Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Bradley.
