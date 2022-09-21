MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has made several key leadership appointments, effective immediately, to continue the Company’s drive towards profitability. The Board has named Shane Torchiana, currently President, as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Travis VanderZanden, who will remain Chairman of the Board. The Board has also appointed Ben Lu as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Yibo Ling. Additionally, Lance Bradley, currently Senior Vice President, Engineering, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer.
Travis VanderZanden, Founder and Chairman of the Board, said, “The organizational changes announced today reaffirm our commitment to positioning Bird for long-term profitable growth and we continue to expect positive adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022. We believe this long-planned transition strengthens a world-class executive team with a record of delivering results, public company expertise, and a focus on driving key stakeholder value. Under new leadership, the company will continue to prioritize cost optimization, without losing sight of our long-term commitment to making cities more livable and sustainable.”
Mr. VanderZanden, continued, “I want to thank Yibo for his contributions to Bird over many years of the Company’s growth, our transition to a public company, and our path to profitability initiative. We wish him the best in his next endeavor.”
Shane Torchiana has held various roles at the company, most recently as President, during which he was responsible for overseeing the internal operation of Bird’s business, including city growth, policy, Fleet Manager relations, and city operations. Additionally, he oversaw non-technology support functions of the company including People and Legal. Previously, as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy at Bird, Mr. Torchiana led fundraising and M&A initiatives, and was a key member of the team which brought Bird public in late-2021. Prior to joining Bird in 2018, Mr. Torchiana spent eight years at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he led client engagements in strategy, data & analytics, and transformation.
Shane Torchiana, President and CEO, added, “I am grateful and humbled by the trust Travis and the Board have placed in me to lead this exceptional company that is driving the transition to clean, equitable transportation for the hundreds of cities and millions of riders we serve. I look forward to working closely with Travis, as Chairman, Ben, as CFO, and the rest of the executive team to continue our focus on profitability.”
Ben Lu brings over 25 years of diverse and extensive experience in the technology sector, and was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Archer Aviation where he strengthened the finance and investor relation functions during its transition to a public company. Prior to Archer, Mr. Lu was the Vice President of Finance at Logitech International, where he successfully led a global team responsible for corporate FP&A, investor relations, treasury, global operations and supply chain finance, and more. During his time at Logitech, Mr. Lu and the finance team helped scale revenues from $2 billion in fiscal year 2017 to over $5 billion in fiscal 2021, while increasing operating profits from $250 million to nearly $1.3 billion over the same time period.
The Company has also promoted Lance Bradley, currently Senior Vice President, Engineering, to Chief Technology Officer. As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Bradley will oversee all technology, engineering and product functions, including software, firmware, hardware, and vehicle operations, as well as data, security, and information technology. Mr. Bradley has been a key member of the Company’s Engineering team since 2018, serving in various capacities of increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Bird, Mr. Bradley was a senior software engineer at Riot Games, Inc. where he led the data strategy for League of Legends. He previously held technical positions at Scopely, Inc., Geni.com, and Zynga Inc.
In connection with the executive leadership changes announced, Justin Kan has resigned from the Board, effective immediately. The Company expects to seek stockholder approval for the election of Mr. Torchiana to the Board, on or before the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
About Bird
Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 450 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.
