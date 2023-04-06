MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced significant momentum across global markets including Australia and the Middle East, as well as in Asia through its platform partner, Bird Rides Japan (BRJ). In both Australia and the Middle East, Bird has grown its market operations in recent months, and in Japan, recent regulatory changes will significantly expand access to micromobility beginning this summer.
“Bird is proud to operate in communities around the world,” said Renaud Fages, Chief Mobility Officer, Bird. “We focus on meeting our city partners’ needs while investing in markets with the potential for strong, profitable programs. We will continue to explore new markets where micromobility can thrive, and we’re grateful to the cities, riders, and partners who make that possible.”
In Australia, Bird continues to grow operations as additional cities look to offer micromobility programs. This month, Bird launched an e-scooter program in Perth, Australia, marking the company’s first major market in Australia for e-scooters, and was granted a permit to operate in Kalgoorlie-Boulder. The program joins Bird’s other operations across Australia, including Margaret River, Bunbury, Albany, Waverley, Randwick, Sydney, and Inner West. In addition, Bird is hoping to launch programs across the State of Victoria following the State expanding its e-scooter trial.
In addition, Bird’s operations in the Middle East have grown since it launched in Doha, Qatar, in time for the World Cup. Just during that four week event, the company saw over 119,000 rides completed in Qatar, demonstrating the significant value and opportunity associated with providing micromobility services for large-scale events. Since then, Bird has expanded into Abu Dhabi. Programs in Australia and the Middle East offer valuable counter-seasonal operations for the company.
Beyond Bird’s own operations, the company powers micromobility programs in cities around the world through its platform partners: independent entities that operate shared micromobility programs using Bird’s technology and using Bird’s vehicles. Bird has powered a micromobility pilot program through its platform partner, Bird Rides Japan, in areas of Japan since late 2021. Beginning in July of this year, new changes to the regulatory environment will fully open up the Japanese market for scooter operations, removing the requirement to have a driver’s license in order to operate a scooter. As a result, Bird Rides Japan and Bird both anticipate increased ridership and opportunity in the market.
“Micromobility has strong potential for Japan, and many communities in Japan would benefit from a shared scooter program,” said Hideaki Miyauchi, CEO, Bird Rides Japan (BRJ). “We’re looking forward to what the rest of this year holds, and are grateful to local leaders and policymakers for their partnership.”
In addition to operations in Japan, Bird’s platform partners operate micromobility programs in over a dozen markets around the world including South Korea, Georgia, Ukraine, Hungary, Malta, Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co.
About Bird
Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction; our path to profitability and our future financial performance, operations, operating results and financial condition. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our ability to cure our New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) price deficiency and meet the continued listing requirements of the NYSE; risks related to our relatively short operating history and our new and evolving business model, which makes it difficult to evaluate our future prospects, forecast financial results, and assess the risks and challenges we may face; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to retain existing riders or add new riders; our Fleet Managers’ ability to maintain vehicle quality or service levels; our ability to evaluate our business and prospects in the new and rapidly changing industry in which we operate; risks related to the impact of poor weather and seasonality on our business; our ability to obtain vehicles that meet our quality specifications in sufficient quantities on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industries in which we operate; risks related to our substantial indebtedness; our ability to secure additional financing; risks related to the effective operation of mobile operating systems, networks and standards that we do not control; risks related to action by governmental authorities to restrict access to our products and services in their localities; risks related to claims, lawsuits, arbitration proceedings, government investigations and other proceedings to which we are regularly subject; risks related to compliance, market and other risks, including the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, in relation to any expansion by us into international markets; any continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; risks related to the impact of impairment of our long-lived assets and the other important factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, these statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005194/en/
CONTACT: Investor Contact
Investor@bird.coMedia Contact
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES CONSUMER OTHER TRANSPORT APPS/APPLICATIONS ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY SOFTWARE OTHER CONSUMER CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
SOURCE: Bird Global, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/06/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/06/2023 08:01 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005194/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.