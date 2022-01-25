BitMEX Welcomes New Head of Trading Bill Beller

MAHE, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2022--
Crypto investment platform BitMEX is delighted to welcome Bill Beller as Head of Trading, effective 1 January. Bill is in charge of spearheading the company’s trading strategies and expanding the BitMEX trading team and its capabilities.
Prior to joining BitMEX, Bill was Managing Director at Greenville Advisory for nearly five years, where he helped FinTech start-ups launch crypto exchange platforms and meet evolving regulatory requirements. Prior to that, he was Managing Director - Head of Equities for Sberbank CIB and Managing Director, Head of EEMEA Equity Derivatives Flow Trading at UniCredit. He brings over a decade of experience in risk management, building trading infrastructure, and managing equities and derivatives investments across global capital markets.
Bill said: “BitMEX is fast reaching the next stage in its transformation, and it’s the perfect time for me to have joined this very dynamic and talented group of people. I’m looking forward to working with the team to enhance the BitMEX ecosystem by developing effective strategies that enhance the platform’s trading experience.”
Alexander Höptner, BitMEX CEO, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Bill as our new Head of Trading. His track record and level of expertise is outstanding, and our next stage of development will benefit from his extensive experience in delivering robust investment strategies.”
About BitMEX
BitMEX is a trading platform that offers users access to the global digital asset financial markets. BitMEX is owned by HDR Global Trading Limited. To learn more about BitMEX, our vision, growing team, and the road ahead, please follow us on Twitter, Telegram, and the BitMEX Blog. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.
