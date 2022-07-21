BitNile Holdings’ Subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, to Supply Rental Car Operator, Aero Corporation, with DC Fast Chargers for Harrisburg International Airport Charging Hub

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.