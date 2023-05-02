BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2023--
Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Inc. (BITT ), a privately held developer of novel tumor necrosis factor superfamily receptor (TNFSR) antagonist antibodies, announced today that the company will be presenting new data from its CD40 program at Immunology2023, the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists. Dominant CD40 Receptor (CD40R) Antagonist Antibodies as Novel Approach to Treating Autoimmune Diseases, will be presented in the Late Breaking Immune Mechanisms of Human Disease session on Sunday May 14 th from 2:30 - 3:45 PM.
“We are excited to have preclinical data on our second target for the DOMAb platform. Our CD40 antagonist share the novel characteristics of our TNFR2 antagonists that are moving into the clinic this year,” said Russell LaMontagne, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BITT.
About Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics
Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Inc. (BITT) is a Boston, MA-based company developing a novel class of antagonist antibodies targeting TNF superfamily receptors for applications in oncology, inflammation, autoimmunity, and infectious disease based on the company’s DOMab™ platform. BITT is initiating clinical trials for BIR2101, its lead candidate, which is a monoclonal antibody that targets tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2). BITT is also developing additional antibodies targeting TNF superfamily receptors for indications in inflammation, oncology and infectious disease. Learn more at: www.bostonimmunetech.com.
