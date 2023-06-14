SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 14, 2023--
Bitwave, the leading enterprise digital asset accounting platform, announces today the launch of BitwaveU, a new self-serve online education hub with unlimited access to 30+ courses, 20+ CPE credits, and industry-leading certifications in cryptocurrency, accounting, and finance.
The launch of BitwaveU solidifies Bitwave as the forefront provider of web3-focused accounting CPE, ensuring accounting professionals stay up-to-date with industry knowledge, advancements and trends.
With a commitment to supporting the continued educational growth and success of finance professionals everywhere, BitwaveU is open to anyone looking to expand their knowledge. The platform is equally available to Bitwave partners, customers, and those outside of the Bitwave community.
As an officially licensed NASBA sponsor, BitwaveU delivers continuing education credits in fulfillment of the annual CPE requirements for CPAs.
“At Bitwave, we're obviously passionate about digital assets, but since the very beginning, we’ve also been incredibly passionate about driving education within this ecosystem. With the launch of BitwaveU, we’re continuing to lead the web3 accounting industry with a deeper, more accessible level of knowledge and professional education.” said Pat White, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwave.
“Very early at Bitwave, we recognized an education gap around crypto accounting at every level. Startup founders, enterprise finance teams, and accounting professionals all need to be informed before they can educate others about the web3 accounting landscape. BitwaveU is here to solve for this gap,” he said.
BitwaveU provides both beginner-level “web3 boot camp” courses and advanced crypto accounting lessons to educate all professionals – regardless of their web3 experience. A range of topics are available now, including: “ NFTs: The Basics,” “ Intro to Crypto Tokens,” “ Mining and Validators,” and “ TradFi vs. CeFi vs. DeFi.” Visitors to the learning hub can also access advanced certification training courses about the Bitwave platform itself.
The launch of BitwaveU follows Bitwave's strategic acquisition of web3 accounting CPE and news provider, Multisig Media. The learning hub from Multisig Media serves as the foundation for the new BitwaveU platform. This acquisition reinforced Bitwave's core founding principle of serving as a leading educational provider for the web3 accounting and finance industries.
To access BitwaveU, please visit university.bitwave.io.
About Bitwave:
Bitwave is the #1 enterprise accounting platform for crypto. Designed from the ground up to manage the intersection of Web3 tax, accounting, and compliance, Bitwave is purpose-built to help finance and accounting professionals mitigate the complex challenges of digital asset transactions. From bookkeeping, AR/AP, and on-chain bill pay; to DeFi and NFT support – Bitwave is the most-trusted financial platform for digital assets.
In Q4 2022, Bitwave closed a $15M Series A funding raise backed by Hack VC, Blockchain Capital, and Signal Fire to expand its on-chain accounting platform. To learn more, visit bitwave.io.
