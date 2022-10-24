MARLBOROUGH, Mass. & GREENBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Greenburgh, New York will open on Friday, October 28, 2022, located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY. The retailer will now have a total of 232 total U.S. clubs.
“Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, Club Manager of the Greenburgh BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are thrilled to be a part of BJ’s continued expansion in the state of New York and be able to bring the value and convenience, that our members know and love, to the community here in Greenburgh.”
BJ’s helps members save time and money by offering incredible savings and unbeatable value on everything they need in a one-stop shop, including a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and much more. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ’s members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, a selection of local items, and much more.
Plus, BJ’s members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options including shopping in-club, online at BJs.com, through the BJ’s mobile app, curbside pickup as well as in-club pickup. Members can even choose same-day delivery, getting their groceries delivered right to their door in as little as two hours.
Right now, BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding members offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, October 27, 2022. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for just $25 * or a 1-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership for just $65 *. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases **.
Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ’s Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/Greenburgh or sign up in person at the membership center located at 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607.
BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through its Feeding Communities program. The program is a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In Greenburgh, BJ’s food bank partner is Feeding Westchester.
“Feeding Westchester’s mission is to nourish our neighbors in the fight against hunger, made possible through our partnerships with organizations, like BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Karen C. Erren, Feeding Westchester President & CEO. “We are thrilled to receive support from BJ’s and thankful for its contributions. We can’t wait for the new club to open in Greenburgh and welcome BJ’s to the community!”
To date, BJ’s has donated more than 125 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks across their footprint.
BJ’s members can always expect:
- Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.
- Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.
- Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of the manufacturer's coupons.
- Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com or through the BJ’s mobile app and choose free curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery *** or ship-to-home.
- ExpressPay: Members have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows members to scan products as they shop and skip the checkout line for extra convenience.
All BJ’s memberships are subject to BJ’s current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.
* Offer is valid at the Greenburgh BJ’s Membership Center and online at BJs.com/Greenburgh only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and only good for new members. Plus, sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires.
Expires: 10/27/22.
** BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at BJ’s checkout, and expire six months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting BJ’s Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc., and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com/terms for program terms.
*** BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com/SameDayDelivery to determine if BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is available in your location.
About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 231 clubs and 163 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
About Feeding Westchester
Feeding Westchester serves Westchester County, providing food to a hunger-relief network of more than 300 partners and programs. With a mission to nourish their neighbors in the fight against hunger, the organization sources and distributes good, nutritious food and other resources to wherever it is needed most.
In fiscal year 2022, Feeding Westchester provided more than 19 million pounds of food equivalent to nearly 16 million meals through soup kitchens, food pantries, schools, shelters, residential programs, and mobile distributions. That fed 200,000 people – including children, seniors, veterans, and hardworking families – every month. The nonprofit, a 4-star Charity Navigator organization, is committed to creating a community where all people have access to the food they need today, and the fundamental resources to build a better tomorrow.
Feeding Westchester is located at 200 Clearbrook Road, Elmsford, NY 10523. For more information, visit feedingwestchester.org.
