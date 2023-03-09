MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--
BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs, announced today that it is adding five clubs to its growing portfolio across the United States. The expansion includes plans for a new club in Madison, Alabama, increasing BJ’s retail footprint to 20 states.
BJ’s will also open clubs in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Johnson City, New York, Lewis Center, Ohio, and North Jacksonville, Florida. These clubs add to BJ’s 2023 roster of openings, following the retailer’s newest locations in Davenport, Florida, and McDonough, Georgia, as well as the recent announcement of BJ’s first-ever club in the state of Tennessee slated to open this summer in LaVergne.
All five newly announced locations will include a BJ’s gas station, providing members with even more ways to save through the retailer’s already low prices on gas and additional savings opportunities with both the BJ’s Fuel Saver Program and BJ’s enhanced membership tiers.
“We are always striving to bring our BJ’s membership model to new markets and even more smart-saving families,” said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We have seen tremendous success with our newest openings. Our expansion into Tennessee and Alabama shortly thereafter is a great example of our efforts to meet the demand for the value, convenience, and assortment that BJ’s has to offer its growing member base.”
At BJ’s, members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery *, and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip.
BJ’s Wholesale Club offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience that includes a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, exclusive offerings, and much more. The new clubs will also carry local and seasonal items, as well as home décor, apparel, toys, the latest in tech, and much more.
Members will find:
- Unbeatable savings: Up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.
- BJ’s Gas: Brand-new on-site gas stations, equipped to help shoppers reach their destinations faster. Plus, members can save even more through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.
- Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.
- BJ’s coupons + manufacturers’ coupons: Members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.
Members will also be able to take advantage of the new, upgraded BJ’s One™ Mastercard® program, BJ’s recently announced partnership with Capital One. The program offers BJ's members the ability to earn never-expiring rewards and incredible savings at BJ's Gas and will provide a first-class rewards and customer service experience for BJ's members. Cardholders earn up to 5% back in rewards on most BJ's purchases and up to 2% back in rewards everywhere else Mastercard is accepted, in addition to up to 15 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas. For more details on this new credit card program, visit BJs.com/BJsone.
Each new BJ’s Wholesale Club location is expected to create approximately 150 jobs for its respective community and hiring is expected to start soon for these new locations. Those looking to learn more about becoming a BJ’s team member can visit BJs.com/careers.
Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.
* BJ’s Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Log in to your account to confirm availability.
About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 237 clubs and 165 BJ’s Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005557/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Peter Frangie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
pfrangie@bjs.comBriana Keene
Sr. Manager, External Communications
774-512-6802
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO ALABAMA NEW YORK MASSACHUSETTS TENNESSEE FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DISCOUNT/VARIETY RETAIL DEPARTMENT STORES SUPERMARKET SPECIALTY
SOURCE: BJ’s Wholesale Club
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/09/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 03/09/2023 12:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005557/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.