BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announces WOW Days, its biggest savings event of the summer. During the three-day event, BJ’s members can expect to find savings of up to 40% off of hundreds of items across the home, consumer electronics and health and beauty categories.
BJ’s revealed some of the deals members can expect to find during the WOW Days event, including
- Electronics:
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop - $199.99 after $100.00 off
- Westinghouse 58” 4K HDR LED Smart TV with 2-Year Warranty - $299.99 after $130.00 off
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum - $399.99 after $100.00 off
- Samsung 40” N5200 1080p LED Smart TV - $229.99 after $40.00 off
- Indoor Furniture:
- Lifesmart Luxury 4D Zero Gravity Massage Chair with Auto Body Scan - $1,799.99 after $3,200 off
- Cheers Lugano Modular Reclining Sectional - $1,799 after $1,000.00 off
- Scott Living 11” King Size Mattress in Box - $399.99 after $300 off
- Recreation:
- KidKraft Timberlake Wooden Playset - $1,199.99 after $500.00 off
- Gift Cards:
- $500 Disney Gift Card - $474.99 after $25.01 off
During the WOW Days savings event, which will run July 11 - 13, both in-club and online, hundreds of additional products will be on-sale at up to 40% off from a variety of categories, including Patio and Outdoor Living.
“BJ’s prides itself on the value it delivers to its members every day, but we want them to be able to stretch their dollar even further, which is the premise behind the WOW Days savings event,” said Rachael Vegas, EVP Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “In an effort to thank them for their loyalty and support, we want our members to be able to stock up on everything they not only need, but also want, for themselves and their families, but without feeling like they’ve overspent.”
For those that are not a member, during the WOW Days event, you can join BJ’s at more than 50% off the regular membership fee of $55. A BJ’s membership offers:
- Value: BJ’s members can save up to 25% off brand-name products every day on everything they need from their weekly groceries to their household essentials. Plus, BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons.
- Convenience: BJ’s offers a number of convenient shopping options, including BJs.com, the BJ’s mobile app, digital coupons, buy online, pick up in-club, curbside pickup, same-day delivery, Same-Day Select and ExpressPay, so members can shop their way.
- Variety: BJ’s offers a wide array of products from a variety of brands, including their exclusive Berkley Jensen and Wellsley Farms brands which offer high quality products at a remarkable value.
- Exclusive Benefits: From tires to travel, BJ’s member-only exclusive services and benefits will provide you with additional savings, adding even more value to your membership.
Plus, every BJ's member can save 10 cents a gallon at BJ's Gas with the purchase of eligible products in-club or online through BJ’s Gas Savings Program.
Shoppers can learn more about BJ’s Wholesale Club by visiting BJs.com.
About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 229 clubs and 160 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.
The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).
