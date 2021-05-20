WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $81.6 million.
The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.
The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.
BJ's shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 71% in the last 12 months.
