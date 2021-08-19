WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $111 million.
The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 82 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.
The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.18 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.86 billion.
BJ's shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJ