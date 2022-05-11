CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $26.20.
