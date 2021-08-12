CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.4 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.
Black Diamond shares have fallen 71% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 71% in the last 12 months.
