Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, announces Chris Krebs, Founding Partner of Krebs Stamos Group, and Kim Zetter, Journalist and Author, as Keynote speakers for the Black Hat USA 2022 hybrid event. The Keynote speakers will present on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11 to kick off each day of Briefings at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.
Black Hat USA 2022 Keynote lineup:
- Chris Krebs is a Founding Partner of Krebs Stamos Group, founded in 2020 alongside Alex Stamos. He was the first director of U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), leading the nation’s civilian cyber defense and business resilience and risk management efforts. He will give his talk “Black at 25: Where Do We Go from Here?” on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. Krebs will reflect on 25 years of the information security community discussing today’s risks and trends and what they mean for tomorrow’s network defenders.
- Kim Zetter is an award-winning investigative journalist and author who has covered cybersecurity and national security for more than a decade. Zetter has broken numerous stories about NSA and FBI surveillance, the hacker underground, nation-state hacking, the Russian sabotage of Ukraine’s power grid and its use of that country as a testing ground and election security. Her talk will be presented on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.
