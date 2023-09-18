SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2023--
Black Rifle Coffee (NYSE: BRCC) (“BRCC” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing and mission-driven coffee company founded to support veterans, active-duty military, and first responders and serve a broad customer base by connecting consumers with great coffee and a unique brand experience, today announced the appointment of Danya Kennedy as Chief Revenue Officer. In her role, Danya will support the Company’s efforts to further build on its strong brand momentum and drive profitable, sustainable growth across channels.
Danya brings more than two decades of experience as a sales and growth leader, driving results with Food, Drug, Mass (FDM) and Omni retail partners. In her most recent role, she served as President of Ethique Consumer Products’ North America business, a New Zealand-based concentrated beauty products company experiencing double digit direct to consumer growth. While there, she led the North American Go-to-Market Strategy, including its entry into the U.S. FDM market, while also enhancing digital transformation. Prior to her time at Ethique, Danya held roles of increasing responsibility for six years at Mars Petcare including VP of Customer Development and Managing Director of Sales Planning, Category Insights & Solutions. While serving as VP of Customer Development, Danya helped drive step-change growth in retail partners such as Amazon, Chewy, Target, Albertson’s, and Kroger. Before that, Danya spent nearly 10 years at Reckitt Benckiser leading businesses in North America and Europe. Danya’s appointment was effective September 5 th.
“Danya brings an immense amount of experience to BRCC, and I am excited to welcome her to our executive team,” said Evan Hafer, Founder and Co-CEO of Black Rifle Coffee. “As we continue to strengthen our management team, Danya’s experience will be incredibly beneficial as we look to expand to new markets and continue to build towards sustainable, profitable growth over the long term.”
About Black Rifle Coffee Company
Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine's daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.
