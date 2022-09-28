OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--
Black & Veatch announced today that its support of Children’s Mercy Kansas City, including proceeds from its 24th Charity Golf Tournament this week, have exceeded $4.8 million over the past 26 years. Contributions from the golf event, at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe, Kansas, have gone directly to Children’s Mercy to support several causes since the tournament’s inception.
Following a two-year postponement due to Covid-19, this week’s event resulted in the Black & Veatch Foundation presenting Children’s Mercy with a donation of $120,000 to help in the fight against childhood diseases.
“This important community event, which has a strong legacy to past and current employee owners and the support of many clients, suppliers and partners, is one of the many ways Black & Veatch is active in the global communities we operate in,” said Mario Azar, Black & Veatch’s Chairman & CEO. “It was great to be back with our business colleagues at an event that supports the many dedicated health care professionals at Children’s Mercy who are providing lifesaving care and cancer research that benefits the region.”
In addition to the hospital’s Center for Pediatric Genomic Medicine, Black & Veatch’s past fundraising from the tournament has supported construction and renovations for Children’s Mercy East in Eastern Jackson County and Children’s Mercy Broadway. The company also has supported the CARE Clinic, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, robotic surgery, a neonatal intensive care nursery, the emergency department and urgent care centers.
Editor’s Notes:
- The Black & Veatch Foundation serves as the platform for participation by the company and its professionals in supporting a variety of philanthropic organizations and programs worldwide.
- The charity golf event includes strong support and participation from Black & Veatch clients, suppliers and partners, with all proceeds going to Children’s Mercy.
- Since its beginning, Black & Veatch and its professionals have been actively involved in supporting community needs. The Foundation builds on the company’s history of community involvement by globally expanding Black & Veatch’s overall philanthropic role, involvement, and impact in our communities.
