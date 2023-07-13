OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2023--
As climate change presents increasing challenges and opportunities, global critical human infrastructure leader Black & Veatch has selected seven participants to take part in its 12-week IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator program, which provides funding and support to companies on the cutting edge of climate technology.
The seven startups were selected from a pool of 118 applicants, a 38 percent increase in applicants from 2022. The included startups specialize in areas such as AI technology, carbon capture and reduction, and sustainable nutrition.
“Our commitment to developing infrastructure that combats the effects of climate change doesn’t end with Black & Veatch’s projects but extends as we simultaneously work to partner with and empower emerging startup companies in their efforts to create the next breakthrough in decarbonization and sustainability,” said Ryan Pletka, vice president of innovation for Black & Veatch. “As our fourth cohort, this group of participants brings a diverse background of ideas and innovation that is crucial in climate technology.”
IgniteX empowers startups offering scalable climate solutions for critical infrastructure. The seven selected program participants will partner with Black & Veatch subject matter leaders to co-develop, pilot and market their new technologies. Along the way they will receive mentorship, access to the company’s vast industry network, product testing opportunities, pitch development coaching and investor introductions.
The seven 2023 IgniteX Climate Tech Accelerator program participants are as follows:
- EarthEn enables grid resiliency with their novel thermo-mechanical solutions, using CO2 in a closed loop to store energy in a cost-effective manner.
- CarbonQuest is elevating standard carbon capture and sequestration solutions for commercial, residential, and smaller industrial buildings.
- Mars Materials replaces petroleum by sequestering CO2 into everyday products such as carbon fiber and wastewater treatment chemicals.
- Strive is a sustainable nutrition company using precision fermentation to create protein-enriched, animal-free milk and other beverages.
- Spira uses genetically engineered algae to replace harmful petrochemicals and reinvent the basic materials we use every day.
- Looq AI automates the creation of digital twins by capturing the complex physical world in detailed and intelligent 3D models.
- Simerse enhances GIS, asset inventory, and condition monitoring through visual data AI for utilities, telecommunications, and cities.
