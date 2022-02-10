OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2022--
Black & Veatch announces that Craig Lichty, vice president and client director for the company’s Governments and Environment market sector, has been named president of the WateReuse Association (WateReuse), the nation’s leading trade association dedicated to advancing the legislation, policies and funding of water reuse and recycled water.
Building water resilience is a critical global goal, as the effects of climate change continue to exacerbate water quality and water security challenges around the world. According to Black & Veatch’s 2021 Strategic Directions: Water Report, which surveyed more than 200 U.S. water industry stakeholders, utilities and communities have a significant opportunity to expand and diversify water supply portfolios and better manage wastewater discharges to the environment. Water reuse boosts resilience, helping to ensure safe, secure and sustainable water supplies.
Based in Alexandria, Virginia, WateReuse is working to amplify and promote acceptance and support of recycled water by representing “a coalition of utilities that recycle water, businesses that support the development of recycled water projects, public and private institutions with an interest in recycled water, and businesses that use recycled water for operations.” Founded in 1990, WateReuse advocates for policies, laws and funding at the state and federal levels to increase the practice of recycling water.
“We are excited about the year ahead with Craig serving as our president,” said Patricia Sinicropi, executive director of the WateReuse Association. “Black & Veatch is a long-standing champion of WateReuse and has led many of the most significant water reuse and recycling projects in the U.S. and around the globe to bolster water security in the face of accelerating water supply shortages and climate pressures.
“As demonstrated by over two decades of service as an officer at the state section and national level of WateReuse, Craig brings tremendous knowledge and deep experience across the industry, and we look forward to his leadership during his term as president.”
With nearly 40 years of experience in the water sector in the Western U.S., Lichty is a recognized authority in water reuse and recycled water. Since joining Black & Veatch in 2018, he has been responsible for leading client development and service activities in Northern California for the municipal water market and helping drive the company’s water reuse practice with a specific focus on potable reuse across the West and Southwest regions of the U.S. Previously, Lichty spent nearly three decades in various leadership roles within the water sector and helped deliver over 40 reuse projects and programs, including the first potable reuse project in Northern California – Pure Water Monterey.
“I’m honored to continue to serve the WateReuse organization, especially during this time of accelerating action and unprecedented funding commitments to build more resilient and sustainable water supplies,” said Lichty. “Water reuse and recycling are proven, sustainable practices that help create new sources of clean water for communities, businesses and the environment. They remain critical tools as we work to help the world meet the challenges of greater water security and climate change.”
“WateReuse’s mission aligns with what we do at Black & Veatch, and I look forward to helping the organization build on its successes, address the most important issues of our membership and advance our mission as we work toward the shared goal of safe and sustainable water supplies.”
- Lichty served on the WateReuse California Board of Trustees from 2000-2012, when he joined the Board of Directors as Board Secretary and a member of the Executive Committee. He also spent two years on the Board of Directors for the Water Research Foundation and four years on the Advisory Committee for the Sonoma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency.
- Black and Veatch is currently executing significant advance treatment and potable reuse projects in Northern California, including those for the Cities of Morro Bay and Palo Alto, and for Soquel Water District.
