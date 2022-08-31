OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--
Black & Veatch announced today that it has named Barry Clegg president of BV Operations, a group comprising a centralized pool of resources and talent serving as the execution engine that keeps the global engineering and construction company running. BV Operations, with more than 8,100 professionals, houses project execution capabilities and resources, and maintains, develops and deploys global resources in support of the work the company performs around the world.
The BV Operations function was created in 2021 as part of a companywide transformation to align to the world’s growing infrastructure needs.
Clegg, who served in a day-to-day leadership role for the function while Black & Veatch conducted an industry-wide candidate search, brings 28 years of experience, including 26 years with Black & Veatch in project, proposal, procurement and engineering management roles. He previously served as vice president and project director within the company’s Energy & Process Industries business.
“Barry’s selection further demonstrates the industry leading talent we have within our organization,” said Mario Azar, chairman and CEO. “We conducted a comprehensive search and had an outstanding slate of candidates, and I am very pleased that Barry emerged as the right leader for this very important business function.”
Resources and services from the group are deployed to projects managed by the company’s client-facing global market sectors and regional operations.
“BV Ops’ design, combined with a collaborative transformed culture, allows increased agility of teams and talent to move where they are needed to best serve BV clients, while allowing us to offer greater challenges and opportunities to our professionals,” Clegg said. “I’m excited to lead the team into the future.”
BV Operations is accountable for the resources, processes and tools for 12 functional groups within the company, including estimating; project controls; project management; commercial, engineering, siting and land services; supply chain; subcontracts; construction; quality, business excellence and Lean; tools and process integration; and resource optimization and administrative services.
Editors Notes:
- Clegg earned a bachelor’s degree in physics from MidAmerica Nazarene University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Kansas State University.
- For a high-resolution image of Barry Clegg click here.
About Black & Veatch
Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005672/en/
CONTACT: Jim Suhr | +1 913-458-6995 |SuhrJ@bv.com
24-HOUR MEDIA HOTLINE | +1 855-999-5991
KEYWORD: KANSAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES UTILITIES ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES ENERGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENVIRONMENT ENGINEERING URBAN PLANNING BUILDING SYSTEMS CONSULTING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Black & Veatch
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/31/2022 11:25 AM/DISC: 08/31/2022 11:26 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005672/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.