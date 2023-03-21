OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 21, 2023--
Black & Veatch, a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, has announced Silas S. Dulan III as an Associate Vice President and the company’s Global Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. Dulan will work with company leaders to advance commitments to creating and sustaining a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace.
Dulan previously served in various DEI-related leadership roles, most recently as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at electric utility company Evergy. Dulan’s experience includes facilitation of companywide training and education, extensive work with employee resource groups and boards of directors, and improvement of diversity in hiring.
“Silas will be a key contributor to further strengthen our collaborative, inclusive and innovative culture where we value and respect one another’s differences and continually enhance how we work together as employee-owners,” said Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar. “In an industry where complex challenges demand innovative solutions, real value is driven by the unique skills, backgrounds and experiences of all our professionals.”
As part of its DEI focus, Black & Veatch has increased leadership diversity while driving DEI principles further into the organization’s hiring practices and training. One example includes a new program that matched professionals representing historically marginalized communities with Black & Veatch leaders who provide support, advocacy and career development guidance. In addition, the company recently launched a DEI knowledge builder learning series with courses for all professionals to build empathy, understanding and a culture of inclusion.
As Black & Veatch continues to identify meaningful DEI metrics, it remains committed to creating an inclusive workplace for all employee-owners, including those represented through its many company-sponsored Employee Resource Groups .
“As an employee-owned company, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Joy Johnson, interim Chief Human Resources Officer for Black & Veatch. “DEI is fundamental to our hiring process and employee experience. We believe every individual has a unique perspective and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone can be part of the solution and feel equipped to make a difference.”
Editor’s Notes:
- Black & Veatch earned a perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, earning “Best Place to Work for the LGBTQ Equality” for the fourth consecutive year.
- To learn more about Black & Veatch’s DEI initiatives, click here.
- For a high-resolution headshot of Silas S. Dulan III, click here.
About Black & Veatch
Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2022 were US$4.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005286/en/
CONTACT: MEGHAN LOCKNER | +1 201-977-1628 |locknerm@bv.com
24-HOUR MEDIA CONTACT |Media@bv.com
KEYWORD: KANSAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ENGINEERING UTILITIES OIL/GAS MANUFACTURING ENERGY MINING/MINERALS OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY NATURAL RESOURCES
SOURCE: Black & Veatch
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 03/21/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 03/21/2023 10:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005286/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.