The Black & Veatch Board of Directors today announces it has selected Mario Azar as the chairman and CEO for the company upon the decision of Steve Edwards to retire after 44 years of outstanding leadership, service and dedication. Azar, currently serving as president, Energy & Process Industries, becomes only the eighth senior leader in the founder, managing partner or chair role in Black & Veatch’s 107-year history.
“As global megatrends reshape the critical infrastructure markets we serve, the Black & Veatch Board of Directors is thrilled to select Mario based on his vast global experience, proven leadership capabilities, innovative and collaborative approach and strong focus on client relationships,” said Edwards. “Since joining the company in 2018, Mario has been the architect of an effort that is repowering the power industry; as well as in the strategic repositioning of our company to address the megatrends our clients and the world faces. This success, and Mario’s leadership throughout our company-wide transformation, highlight the unique skills and experience that make him the ideal choice to lead the company into the future.”
Azar’s global leadership experience spans more than 32 years in the energy and industrial fields, much of it in engineering and construction solutions. Prior to joining Black & Veatch in 2018 as the president of the global power business, Azar served in multiple executive roles and led large global businesses at Siemens, and previously Westinghouse, including as CEO of Siemens Oil & Gas and Marine, an engineered solutions and integration business unit operating globally in over 21 countries. He also founded a private consulting firm focused on energy and heavy industry.
“It is a true honor to be selected to lead Black & Veatch, a company with such deep history and a stellar reputation built by a world-class team of global professionals,” Azar said. “The portfolio of solutions Black & Veatch offers, coupled with our transformed business model aligning with the megatrends reshaping our world, positions us to continue fulfilling our mission of Building a World of Difference for generations to come. I am excited about the future of our company and growing partnerships with our clients as their business needs evolve.”
The company will name a successor to fill Azar’s current role in the near future.
