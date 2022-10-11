CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--
Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it has been recognized for its innovation in health and safety software from both the 2022 International SaaS Awards and Canadian Occupational Safety’s 2022 5-Star OHS Awards.
The SaaS Awards, a New York-based program that evaluates software-as a-service companies worldwide, named Blackline Safety’s G7 as Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management, following a review process by an international panel of judges.
Canadian Occupational Safety (COS), Canada’s premier publication on occupational health and safety, named Blackline Safety a winner of its 5-Star OHS Software and Technology Providers Award. In selecting the winners, COS conducted thousands of one-on-one interviews and surveys with safety professionals to gain a keen understanding of what they think about current market offerings, and then asked them to vote on the technology.
“Over 1,000 companies in 70 countries rely on our software to power their data-driven safety program, protect their people and enhance operational performance,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety. “To be recognized with these two awards is an immense honor, especially as it represents endorsement not only from software experts, but also the end users in the field—the thousands of customers we continue to serve globally.”
Blackline Safety’s SaaS-enabled, cloud-based wearables for personal and area gas monitoring put reliable data at managers’ fingertips so they can gain a better understanding of safety situations facing employees in real-time. The technology features GPS-enabled safety sensors that leverage the Internet of Things (IoT), providing valuable data analytics and connecting workers to live 24-7 command centre monitoring.
Said James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards: “SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA and continue to evolve. This year we’ve seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions, the winning candidates announced however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names.”
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline Safety enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline Safety provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline Safety provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook,Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006053/en/
CONTACT: Blackline Safety
Christine Gillies, CMO
+1 403-629-9434
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WEARABLES/MOBILE TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE INTERNET HARDWARE IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Blackline Safety Corp.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/11/2022 01:05 PM/DISC: 10/11/2022 01:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006053/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.