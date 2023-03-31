NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2023--
BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) announced today name changes for five BlackRock closed-end funds with contingent limited terms (each, a “Trust”). The name changes are being made to increase awareness of the contingent limited term structure and the fact that there will be a liquidity event at net asset value for Trust shareholders, either at the Dissolution Date (as indicated below) or in connection with an Eligible Tender Offer (as discussed below). These name changes will be effective on or around April 5, 2023. Each Trust will continue to trade on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol. There are no changes to the Trusts’ investment policies or strategies in conjunction with the name changes.
NYSE
CUSIP
Current Fund Name
New Fund Name
Dissolution
BSTZ
09260K101
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
6/26/2031
BMEZ
09260E105
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
1/29/2032
BCAT
09260U109
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
9/27/2032
BIGZ
09260Q108
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
3/25/2033
ECAT
09262F100
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
9/27/2033
1 In accordance with each Trust’s Agreement and Declaration of Trust, each Trust intends to dissolve as of the first business day following the twelfth anniversary of the effective date of the Trust’s initial registration statement (the “Dissolution Date”), provided that the Board may, without shareholder approval, vote to extend the Dissolution Date: (i) once for up to one year, and (ii) once for up to an additional six months, to a date up to and including eighteen months after the initial Dissolution Date (which date shall then become the Dissolution Date). Within twelve months prior to the Dissolution Date at the discretion of a Trust’s Board, the Trust may conduct a tender offer to purchase 100% of the then outstanding common shares at a price equal to the NAV per common share on the expiration date of the tender offer (an “Eligible Tender Offer”). The Trust must have at least $200 million of aggregate net assets immediately following the completion of an Eligible Tender Offer to ensure the continued viability of the Trust. Following the completion of an Eligible Tender Offer, the Board may vote to eliminate the Dissolution Date without shareholder approval and provide for the Trust’s perpetual existence. If an Eligible Tender Offer would result in the Trust having aggregate net assets below $200 million, the Eligible Tender Offer will be canceled and the Trust will dissolve on its Dissolution Date.
Additional Fund Information
BSTZ takes a unique approach to investing in the technology sector by blending “next generation” technology stocks and private investments along with a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy.
Quarterly Commentary: BSTZ
BMEZ takes a unique approach to investing in the healthcare sector by blending “next generation” healthcare stocks and private investments along with a tactical single-stock option-writing strategy.
Quarterly Commentary: BMEZ
BCAT has an unconstrained approach with the ability to invest in public and private markets across different asset classes.
Quarterly Commentary: BCAT
BIGZ takes a unique approach to investing in innovation. The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that the adviser believes has above-average earnings growth potential.
Quarterly Commentary: BIGZ
ECAT has an unconstrained approach with the ability to invest in public and private markets across different asset classes, looking to identify untapped growth opportunities tied to the evolution of environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”).
Quarterly Commentary: ECAT
